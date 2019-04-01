Channels

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: like anti-Semitism after Holocaust
Europe

Turkey President Erdogan’s ruling party suffers setback in local election

  • The Turkish President’s aggressive campaigning failed to woo voters as the country’s tip toward economic recession weighed heavily on the public
Agence France-Presse

Published: 5:12pm, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:11pm, 1 Apr, 2019

A policewoman holds flowers during a mourning ceremony in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Europe

Fight Islamophobia ‘like anti-Semitism after Holocaust’, Turkey’s Erdogan tells world

  • Organisation of Islamic Cooperation members call for comprehensive measures to deal with ‘affliction’
Topic |   Turkey
Agence France-Presse

Published: 8:50pm, 22 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:50pm, 22 Mar, 2019

