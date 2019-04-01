The victim was found face-down in the bathroom after dying of epilepsy 11 years after the brutal assault. Photo: EPA-EFE
British man goes on trial for murder after ex-soldier he attacked 11 years ago dies of post-traumatic epilepsy
- Eleven years after Neil Sutherland attacked an ex-soldier with a baseball bat, his victim has died of epilepsy
- A pathologist who examined the ex-soldier’s body said there was an ‘unbroken link’ between the death and the assault
Physicist Stephen Hawking in New York in April 2016. Photo: Reuters
Famed physicist Stephen Hawking’s former nurse struck off for failing to care for him
- Patricia Dowdy faced several misconduct charges including financial misconduct, dishonesty and not having the correct qualifications
