Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The victim was found face-down in the bathroom after dying of epilepsy 11 years after the brutal assault. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

British man goes on trial for murder after ex-soldier he attacked 11 years ago dies of post-traumatic epilepsy

  • Eleven years after Neil Sutherland attacked an ex-soldier with a baseball bat, his victim has died of epilepsy
  • A pathologist who examined the ex-soldier’s body said there was an ‘unbroken link’ between the death and the assault
Topic |   Britain
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 11:13pm, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:14pm, 1 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The victim was found face-down in the bathroom after dying of epilepsy 11 years after the brutal assault. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Physicist Stephen Hawking in New York in April 2016. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Famed physicist Stephen Hawking’s former nurse struck off for failing to care for him

  • Patricia Dowdy faced several misconduct charges including financial misconduct, dishonesty and not having the correct qualifications
Topic |   Britain
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 9:34pm, 12 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:43pm, 12 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Physicist Stephen Hawking in New York in April 2016. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.