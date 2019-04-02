Channels

A handout photo made available by UK Extinction Rebellion shows seminude activists in the public gallery of the UK Parliament during votes on Brexit on Monday. Photo: EPA
Europe

Brexit debacle exposed: UK Parliament rejects all four alternatives to PM Theresa May’s deal too

  • MPs have three times rejected Theresa May’s Brexit plan, but are also unable to agree on any other proposal
  • A no-deal scenario looms, after ‘soft Brexit’ options narrowly failed to pass, as seminude protesters bared their buttocks from the public gallery
Topic |   Brexit
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 6:41am, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:45am, 2 Apr, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
British Prime Minister Theresa May on Saturday mulled a possible fourth attempt to get her Brexit agreement through Parliament. Photo: EPA
Europe

What now for Britain’s disastrous Brexit?

  • The EU has set a deadline of April 12 for a decision, with two likely options: Britain leaves with no deal at all, or agrees a lengthy extension to allow time for a new approach
Topic |   Explainers
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 3:23am, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 3:44am, 31 Mar, 2019

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Saturday mulled a possible fourth attempt to get her Brexit agreement through Parliament. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
