Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Member of the European Parliament Alessandra Mussolini, the granddaughter of Italian wartime dictator Benito Mussolini. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Benito Mussolini’s granddaughter in Twitter feud with comic Jim Carrey

  • It all started on Saturday, when Carrey tweeted a graphic sketch that showed the elder Mussolini and his lover, Clara Petacci, being hanged upside down after their execution in 1945
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 12:57pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:57pm, 2 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Member of the European Parliament Alessandra Mussolini, the granddaughter of Italian wartime dictator Benito Mussolini. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.