Member of the European Parliament Alessandra Mussolini, the granddaughter of Italian wartime dictator Benito Mussolini. Photo: Reuters
Benito Mussolini’s granddaughter in Twitter feud with comic Jim Carrey
- It all started on Saturday, when Carrey tweeted a graphic sketch that showed the elder Mussolini and his lover, Clara Petacci, being hanged upside down after their execution in 1945
Topic | Fame and celebrity
Member of the European Parliament Alessandra Mussolini, the granddaughter of Italian wartime dictator Benito Mussolini. Photo: Reuters