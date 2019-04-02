Skirmantas Strimaitis takes a selfie on the Boeing 737-800 while taking off from Vilnius, Lithuania on March 16, 2019, as the only passenger aboard. Photo: Skirmantas Strimaitis/AP
7 crew, 1 passenger: Lithuanian man flies alone on Boeing 737 to Italy
- In a ‘once in a lifetime’ experience, Skirmantas Strimaitis had the whole plane – which can usually sit up to 188 people – to himself
