Visitors attend the Huawei booth at the Hannover Industry Fair in Germany on Monday. Photo: EPA
Dutch security agency warns against using ‘undesirable’ Chinese, Russian technology, citing hacking risk
- The AIVD security agency said the government should avoid hardware or software from countries ‘running active cyber programmes against Dutch interests’
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AFP
Jacinda Ardern makes progress in China, but does Huawei have cause for optimism?
- Prime minister says she explained New Zealand’s approach to Chinese tech firm and raised concerns over detention camps in Xinjiang during Beijing trip
- Huawei NZ executive tells local media the firm is still optimistic it can take part in 5G upgrade and lays out measures to ease security concerns
