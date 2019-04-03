British Prime Minister Theresa May and opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photos: AFP and AP
British PM Theresa May seeks last-ditch Brexit deal with opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, enraging many in her own Tory party
- Theresa May will seek another short extension of the Brexit deadline, as she gambles that negotiations with Labour can end an impasse
- Brexiteers Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg decried the move, amid concerns that Brexit ‘is becoming soft to the point of disintegration’
Topic | Brexit
British Prime Minister Theresa May and opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photos: AFP and AP
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May with her chief of staff Gavin Barwell. Photo: AFP
Brexit May-hem: ‘Desperate mood’ in No 10 as PM’s advisers pondered snap election
- Theresa May’s advisers discussed going to the country as least worst Brexit option
Topic | Brexit
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May with her chief of staff Gavin Barwell. Photo: AFP