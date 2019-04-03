Head of MI6 Alex Younger waits for a visit from Queen Elizabeth outside Watergate House to mark the centenary of the United Kingdom's GCHQ in London on February 14. Photo: EPA
Son of British MI6 spy chief Alex Younger is killed in Scotland car crash
- Sam Younger, 22, a student at the University of Edinburgh, died early Saturday morning
Topic | Britain
