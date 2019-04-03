Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Head of MI6 Alex Younger waits for a visit from Queen Elizabeth outside Watergate House to mark the centenary of the United Kingdom's GCHQ in London on February 14. Photo: EPA
Europe

Son of British MI6 spy chief Alex Younger is killed in Scotland car crash

  • Sam Younger, 22, a student at the University of Edinburgh, died early Saturday morning
Topic |   Britain
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:39am, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:39am, 3 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Head of MI6 Alex Younger waits for a visit from Queen Elizabeth outside Watergate House to mark the centenary of the United Kingdom's GCHQ in London on February 14. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.