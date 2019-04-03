Anti-Brexit placards outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photo: AP
Tories outraged, Jeremy Corbyn happy: what’s next for Theresa May’s Brexit mess?
- The prime minister’s offer to Jeremy Corbyn is another sign of the desperation and disarray that has overtaken her government
- Parliament has rejected the Brexit deal she negotiated with the bloc three times
Topic | Brexit
Anti-Brexit placards outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photo: AP
(Left to right) Former prime minister David Cameron and former foreign secretary Boris Johnson. Photos: AFP
(Left to right) Former prime minister David Cameron and former foreign secretary Boris Johnson. Photos: AFP