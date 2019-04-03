Channels

Anti-Brexit placards outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photo: AP
Europe

Tories outraged, Jeremy Corbyn happy: what’s next for Theresa May’s Brexit mess?

  • The prime minister’s offer to Jeremy Corbyn is another sign of the desperation and disarray that has overtaken her government
  • Parliament has rejected the Brexit deal she negotiated with the bloc three times
Topic |   Brexit
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Published: 12:23pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:35pm, 3 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

(Left to right) Former prime minister David Cameron and former foreign secretary Boris Johnson. Photos: AFP
Hilary Clarke
Opinion

Opinion

Hilary Clarke

Comedy of errors: meet the cast of Britain’s Brexit tragedy

  • As confusion and chaos grips Britain over its future with the EU, here’s a look back at some of Brexit’s instigators and where they are now
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Published: 6:27pm, 14 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:37pm, 14 Mar, 2019

