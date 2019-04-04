China has been investing heavily in the UK, especially in the oil, telecoms, nuclear and transport sectors. File photo: Reuters
Death of the ‘Golden Era’? UK report demands rethink of China policy as Beijing gets tough
- Report comes as the UK government is in the throes of an unprecedented political crisis over Brexit
- China seen as one of UK’s key trading partners - if and when Britain finally leaves the European Union
Topic | Britain
