A handout photo made available by the UK Parliament shows Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow (centre) speaking during a debate on the second reading of the European Union Withdrawal bill, proposed by Labour MP Yvette Cooper, in the House of Commons in London on Wednesday. Photo: EPA
Europe

By just one vote, British parliament approves Labour legislation to delay Brexit in bid to avoid no-deal departure from EU

  • The delay, passed by MPs by 313-312, must now be approved by the House of Lords and the European Union
  • The vote came as PM Theresa May negotiated with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, in a last-ditch bid to come up with a Brexit plan that will pass parliament
Topic |   Brexit
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 8:52am, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:52am, 4 Apr, 2019

Anti-Brexit placards outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photo: AP
Europe

Tories outraged, Jeremy Corbyn happy: what’s next for Theresa May’s Brexit mess?

  • The prime minister’s offer to Jeremy Corbyn is another sign of the desperation and disarray that has overtaken her government
  • Parliament has rejected the Brexit deal she negotiated with the EU three times
Topic |   Brexit
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Published: 12:23pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:11pm, 3 Apr, 2019

