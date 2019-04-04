A handout photo made available by the UK Parliament shows Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow (centre) speaking during a debate on the second reading of the European Union Withdrawal bill, proposed by Labour MP Yvette Cooper, in the House of Commons in London on Wednesday. Photo: EPA
By just one vote, British parliament approves Labour legislation to delay Brexit in bid to avoid no-deal departure from EU
- The delay, passed by MPs by 313-312, must now be approved by the House of Lords and the European Union
- The vote came as PM Theresa May negotiated with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, in a last-ditch bid to come up with a Brexit plan that will pass parliament
Topic | Brexit
Anti-Brexit placards outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photo: AP
Tories outraged, Jeremy Corbyn happy: what’s next for Theresa May’s Brexit mess?
- The prime minister’s offer to Jeremy Corbyn is another sign of the desperation and disarray that has overtaken her government
- Parliament has rejected the Brexit deal she negotiated with the EU three times
