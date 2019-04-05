The man charged over the Christchurch massacre Brenton Tarrant is lead into the dock for in the Christchurch District Court on March 16. Photo: New Zealand Herald / Mark Mitchell
Germany says New Zealand mosque massacre suspect Brenton Tarrant sent money to a second far-right group
- German police say Brenton Tarrant donated to the Generation Identity white nationalist group in France
- Austrian authorities have already said Tarrant sent money to a different far-right group there
Topic | New Zealand shooting
The man charged over the Christchurch massacre Brenton Tarrant is lead into the dock for in the Christchurch District Court on March 16. Photo: New Zealand Herald / Mark Mitchell
BrentonTarrant, the man charged in relation to the Christchurch massacre, in court. Photo: Handout
New Zealand doesn’t record hate crimes. Will the Christchurch mosque massacre change that?
- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has ordered a Royal Commission, a powerful form of inquiry, into the attack
- A suspected white supremacist has been charged with murder and will appear in court again on April 5
Topic | New Zealand shooting
BrentonTarrant, the man charged in relation to the Christchurch massacre, in court. Photo: Handout