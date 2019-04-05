Channels

Pro-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in London on March 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Brexit: UK’s top cops warn there may be violent unrest whatever happens

  • Officials say there is the potential for communities to turn on each other and the cash-strapped police force will struggle with prolonged disorder
Topic |   Brexit
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Published: 10:36am, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:10am, 5 Apr, 2019

Pro-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in London on March 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Allied soldiers being taken prisoner by Japanese forces in Singapore. File photo: Wikipedia
Europe

‘The final torpedo’: jeers as UK MP compares Theresa May’s Brexit failure to Britain’s wartime loss of Singapore

  • Conservative politician Crispin Blunt is slammed for being ‘obsessed with the old empire’ after referring to ‘shameful surrender’ by British in 1942
  • One commentator said Brexit supporters ‘need to understand the age when a very British form of white supremacy ruled the waves ain’t coming back’
Topic |   Brexit
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Published: 4:54am, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:16am, 27 Mar, 2019

Allied soldiers being taken prisoner by Japanese forces in Singapore. File photo: Wikipedia
