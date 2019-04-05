Pro-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in London on March 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Brexit: UK’s top cops warn there may be violent unrest whatever happens
- Officials say there is the potential for communities to turn on each other and the cash-strapped police force will struggle with prolonged disorder
Topic | Brexit
Allied soldiers being taken prisoner by Japanese forces in Singapore. File photo: Wikipedia
‘The final torpedo’: jeers as UK MP compares Theresa May’s Brexit failure to Britain’s wartime loss of Singapore
- Conservative politician Crispin Blunt is slammed for being ‘obsessed with the old empire’ after referring to ‘shameful surrender’ by British in 1942
- One commentator said Brexit supporters ‘need to understand the age when a very British form of white supremacy ruled the waves ain’t coming back’
