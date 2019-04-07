Nealie Barker posted pictures of the family stay at the Airbnb rental. Photo: Nealie Barker/Facebook
‘Shocking’: family on holiday finds hidden camera in smoke alarm at their Airbnb
- The Barker family, a crew of two adults and five children, only found the camera because father, Andrew, works in IT
- Family complains the investigation that Airbnb promised did not meet their expectations
Topic | Surveillance
Protesters shout slogans during a rally in Seoul against spycam porn. Photo: AFP
Two South Korean men arrested for secret spycam filming of 1,600 guests in love hotels
- The suspects hid the cameras in locations such as hair dryer holders and wall sockets at 30 hotels in South Korea, media reports said
- More than 800 illegally-filmed videos were live-streamed to 97 subscribers
Topic | South Korea
