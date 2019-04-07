Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Nealie Barker posted pictures of the family stay at the Airbnb rental. Photo: Nealie Barker/Facebook
Europe

‘Shocking’: family on holiday finds hidden camera in smoke alarm at their Airbnb

  • The Barker family, a crew of two adults and five children, only found the camera because father, Andrew, works in IT
  • Family complains the investigation that Airbnb promised did not meet their expectations
Topic |   Surveillance
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 9:51am, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:56am, 7 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Nealie Barker posted pictures of the family stay at the Airbnb rental. Photo: Nealie Barker/Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters shout slogans during a rally in Seoul against spycam porn. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Two South Korean men arrested for secret spycam filming of 1,600 guests in love hotels

  • The suspects hid the cameras in locations such as hair dryer holders and wall sockets at 30 hotels in South Korea, media reports said
  • More than 800 illegally-filmed videos were live-streamed to 97 subscribers
Topic |   South Korea
SCMP

The Guardian  

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:00pm, 21 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:04pm, 21 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters shout slogans during a rally in Seoul against spycam porn. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.