Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An office block in London. File photo: Bloomberg
Europe

Big boss is watching you: some UK workers constantly scrutinised by artificial intelligence

  • Who do you email? Who do you meet and when? What files do you access? Mass harvesting of employee behaviour data is happening at dozens of firms in Britain
  • Other AI ideas being developed include mood monitoring at work, recording a worker’s location on wearable devices and the recording of keyboard strokes
Topic |   Surveillance
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 9:55pm, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:59pm, 7 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

An office block in London. File photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.