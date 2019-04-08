Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wrote an article for a German newspaper in which he said that Beijing’s close cooperation with eastern European states was “advantageous for a balanced development within the EU”. Photo: Kyodo
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says Beijing supports ‘European integration process’
- In article in a German newspaper, Li looks to smooth waters before a summit this week
- Tensions over trade and other issues might scuttle a joint declaration at the summit
Topic | China-EU relations
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wrote an article for a German newspaper in which he said that Beijing’s close cooperation with eastern European states was “advantageous for a balanced development within the EU”. Photo: Kyodo
Greece’s deputy prime minister Yannis Dragasakis says the European Union’s suspicion about China is in danger of becoming a “self-fulfilling prophecy”. Photo: Alamy
Greece says EU’s China concerns must not harm its economic interests
- Deputy prime minister Yannis Dragasakis hopes ‘logic will prevail’ ahead of EU-China summit
- Affirms Greek support for Beijing’s belt and road plan for global trade
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Greece’s deputy prime minister Yannis Dragasakis says the European Union’s suspicion about China is in danger of becoming a “self-fulfilling prophecy”. Photo: Alamy