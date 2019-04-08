Channels

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wrote an article for a German newspaper in which he said that Beijing’s close cooperation with eastern European states was “advantageous for a balanced development within the EU”. Photo: Kyodo
Europe

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says Beijing supports ‘European integration process’

  • In article in a German newspaper, Li looks to smooth waters before a summit this week
  • Tensions over trade and other issues might scuttle a joint declaration at the summit
Topic |   China-EU relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:23am, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:23am, 8 Apr, 2019

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wrote an article for a German newspaper in which he said that Beijing's close cooperation with eastern European states was "advantageous for a balanced development within the EU". Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Greece’s deputy prime minister Yannis Dragasakis says the European Union’s suspicion about China is in danger of becoming a “self-fulfilling prophecy”. Photo: Alamy
Diplomacy

Greece says EU’s China concerns must not harm its economic interests

  • Deputy prime minister Yannis Dragasakis hopes ‘logic will prevail’ ahead of EU-China summit
  • Affirms Greek support for Beijing’s belt and road plan for global trade
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Published: 6:00pm, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:29pm, 7 Apr, 2019

Greece's deputy prime minister Yannis Dragasakis says the European Union's suspicion about China is in danger of becoming a "self-fulfilling prophecy". Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
