(FILES) In this file photo taken in Paris on May 16, 2018 shows the logo of the social network Facebook on a broken screen of a mobile phone. – Facebook on March 27, 2019 announced it will ban praise or support for white nationalism at the leading online social network and its image-centric messaging service Instagram. Facebook said it will begin enforcing the ban next week, ratcheting up its rules against hateful content to include white nationalism and separatism." It's clear that these concepts are deeply linked to organised hate groups and have no place on our services,” the social network said. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)
Europe

UK unveils sweeping plan to penalise Facebook, Google and other tech giants for users’ harmful content

  • The plan targets a wide array of web content, including child exploitation, false news, terrorist activity and extreme violence
  • If approved, UK watchdogs would be able to issue fines and other punishments if sites don’t swiftly remove the most egregious content from public view
Topic |   Social media
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 8:16am, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:18am, 8 Apr, 2019

Addressing protection of user privacy, Mark Zuckerberg said he would support more countries adopting rules in line with the European Union’s sweeping General Data Protection Regulation. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Mark Zuckerberg says governments should regulate internet, which would mean regulating Facebook

  • Zuckerberg said it would be good for the internet if more countries adopted rules such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation as a common framework
  • Facebook and other internet giants have long resisted government intervention
Topic |   Facebook
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:12am, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:26pm, 31 Mar, 2019

Addressing protection of user privacy, Mark Zuckerberg said he would support more countries adopting rules in line with the European Union’s sweeping General Data Protection Regulation. Photo: AP
