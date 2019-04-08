(FILES) In this file photo taken in Paris on May 16, 2018 shows the logo of the social network Facebook on a broken screen of a mobile phone. – Facebook on March 27, 2019 announced it will ban praise or support for white nationalism at the leading online social network and its image-centric messaging service Instagram. Facebook said it will begin enforcing the ban next week, ratcheting up its rules against hateful content to include white nationalism and separatism." It's clear that these concepts are deeply linked to organised hate groups and have no place on our services,” the social network said. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)