Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Anti-Brexit demonstrators from Yorkshire demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on April 8, 2019. Photo: AFP
Europe

British MPs pass law to block no-deal Brexit as Theresa May faces another bid to remove her

  • UK prime minister will head to Berlin and Paris on Tuesday as part of her efforts to win a short delay to Britain’s departure from the EU
  • Some Conservative Party backbenchers are seeking new vote against May despite failing to do so in December
Topic |   Brexit
SCMP

Agence France-Presse  

The Guardian  

Published: 7:46am, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:46am, 9 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-Brexit demonstrators from Yorkshire demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on April 8, 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May defended her position on Brexit in a new video. Photo: AP
Europe

‘Sofa, so bad’: watch laid-back UK PM Theresa May speak to Britain from a comfy couch as her country sinks into Brexit oblivion

  • Prime minister deploys relaxed performance at odds with her usual formal style. But did it work?
Topic |   Theresa May
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 2:42pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:47pm, 8 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May defended her position on Brexit in a new video. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.