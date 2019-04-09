Anti-Brexit demonstrators from Yorkshire demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on April 8, 2019. Photo: AFP
British MPs pass law to block no-deal Brexit as Theresa May faces another bid to remove her
- UK prime minister will head to Berlin and Paris on Tuesday as part of her efforts to win a short delay to Britain’s departure from the EU
- Some Conservative Party backbenchers are seeking new vote against May despite failing to do so in December
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May defended her position on Brexit in a new video. Photo: AP
‘Sofa, so bad’: watch laid-back UK PM Theresa May speak to Britain from a comfy couch as her country sinks into Brexit oblivion
- Prime minister deploys relaxed performance at odds with her usual formal style. But did it work?
