An array of 5G masts installed on a rooftop overlooking St. Paul's Cathedral in London. The UK government is expected to reveal next month whether it will restrict or even ban Huawei’s 5G technology. Photo: Reuters
GCHQ top official says Huawei’s engineering is ‘very shoddy’, suggests UK ban from Westminster
- Dr Ian Levy said he was happy with Huawei being involved in parts of the UK’s 4G and 5G networks ‘that are kind of dumb’
- Britain is expected to decide next month possible restrictions on Huawei or even an outright ban from the core of the new technology that will drive 5G
