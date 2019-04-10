This January 27, 2018 file photo shows Hungarian performers Artur Kalid (left) and Aniko Bakonyi during a rehearsal of George Gershwin's Porgy And Bess at the Erkel Theatre in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: AP
Mostly white cast of Hungarian State Opera’s ‘Porgy and Bess’ production told to self-identify as African-American
- Show fell foul of George and Ira Gershwin’s estates, which say only black performers may appear in the folk opera
- Fifteen of 28 cast members sign statement declaring that ‘African-American origin and identity is an inseparable part of my identity’
The ad gained the attention of a New Zealander of Korean descent who mocked Burger King in a viral Twitter thread. Photo: Twitter
‘What’s Asian? Chopsticks!’ Burger King drops ad amid social media backlash, complaints of cultural insensitivity
- Video shows diners awkwardly trying to eat new Vietnamese-inspired burger with giant red chopsticks
- Fast-food giant has since deleted clip and issued apology
