German Chancellor Angela Merkel (right) kisses British Prime Minister Theresa May as she leaves after they met to discuss Brexit, at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Britain on path to 2020 Brexit as EU rejects Theresa May’s bid for short delay
- European Council president Donald Tusk to meet other leaders on Wednesday to discuss how long to extend Britain’s EU membership
- Possible delay until end of December or March 2020 could spell ‘game over’ for British PM
Topic | Brexit
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (right) kisses British Prime Minister Theresa May as she leaves after they met to discuss Brexit, at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Anti-Brexit demonstrators from Yorkshire demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on April 8, 2019. Photo: AFP
British MPs pass law to block no-deal Brexit as Theresa May faces another bid to remove her
- UK prime minister will head to Berlin and Paris on Tuesday as part of her efforts to win a short delay to Britain’s departure from the EU
- Some Conservative Party backbenchers are seeking new vote against May despite failing to do so in December
Topic | Brexit
Anti-Brexit demonstrators from Yorkshire demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on April 8, 2019. Photo: AFP