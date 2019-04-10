Brexit supporters furious at their government’s failure to leave the EU on time are aiming to undermine the European Parliament following elections next month. File photo: AP
How a Brexit delay could lead to some mischief in Europe
- EU leaders’ expected approval of a Brexit extension will put Britain in the paradoxical situation of having to take part in European Parliament elections on May 23
- But some furious Brexit supporters are aiming to undermine the parliament after the elections
Topic | Brexit
Brexit supporters furious at their government’s failure to leave the EU on time are aiming to undermine the European Parliament following elections next month. File photo: AP
(Left to right) Former prime minister David Cameron and former foreign secretary Boris Johnson. Photos: AFP
(Left to right) Former prime minister David Cameron and former foreign secretary Boris Johnson. Photos: AFP