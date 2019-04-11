Channels

The panda Xing Er in the new enclosure in Copenhagen Zoo on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Photo: AP
Europe

Chinese pandas welcomed by Denmark’s queen to new US$24.2 million yin-yang shaped zoo enclosure

  • The animals, which are on loan, arrived last week in cargo containers under China’s popular ‘panda diplomacy’ initiative
Topic |   Pandas
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 6:41am, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:41am, 11 Apr, 2019

Le Le (left) and Ying Ying (right) were given to Hong Kong in 2007 as a gift from the central government. Photo: AFP
Society

Hong Kong’s Ocean Park giant pandas have once again failed to mate naturally

  • Keepers have attempted to artificially inseminate female Ying Ying
  • They say they are considering transferring the pair to their native Sichuan province, where there would be more potential mates
Topic |   Pandas
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Published: 12:14pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:02pm, 10 Apr, 2019

