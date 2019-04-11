The panda Xing Er in the new enclosure in Copenhagen Zoo on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Photo: AP
Chinese pandas welcomed by Denmark’s queen to new US$24.2 million yin-yang shaped zoo enclosure
- The animals, which are on loan, arrived last week in cargo containers under China’s popular ‘panda diplomacy’ initiative
Le Le (left) and Ying Ying (right) were given to Hong Kong in 2007 as a gift from the central government. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s Ocean Park giant pandas have once again failed to mate naturally
- Keepers have attempted to artificially inseminate female Ying Ying
- They say they are considering transferring the pair to their native Sichuan province, where there would be more potential mates
