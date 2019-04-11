Channels

EU leaders during a European Council meeting on Brexit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

Trick or treat? EU offers Britain a Brexit delay until Halloween, on October 31

  • Leaders of the 27 remaining EU member states met for more than six hours before agreeing after midnight to postpone the date of Britain’s departure
  • UK Prime Minister Theresa May earlier pleaded with them at emergency summit to delay country’s exit, originally due on Friday
Topic |   Brexit
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 8:03am, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:03am, 11 Apr, 2019

Hounded by Brexit rows at home, UK Prime Minister Theresa May met Chinese President Xi Jinping on February 1 to forge deeper trade ties after Britain leaves the European Union. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China economy would be the big winner from a no-deal Brexit, UN study finds

  • In a no-deal Brexit scenario, China’s exports to the United Kingdom would rise under lower tariff rates than those used by the European Union
  • The United States and Japan also benefit from lower tariffs, while EU nations would lose preferential access to the UK market, a United Nations study found
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 7:30pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:30pm, 10 Apr, 2019

