EU leaders during a European Council meeting on Brexit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Trick or treat? EU offers Britain a Brexit delay until Halloween, on October 31
- Leaders of the 27 remaining EU member states met for more than six hours before agreeing after midnight to postpone the date of Britain’s departure
- UK Prime Minister Theresa May earlier pleaded with them at emergency summit to delay country’s exit, originally due on Friday
Topic | Brexit
Hounded by Brexit rows at home, UK Prime Minister Theresa May met Chinese President Xi Jinping on February 1 to forge deeper trade ties after Britain leaves the European Union. Photo: AFP
China economy would be the big winner from a no-deal Brexit, UN study finds
- In a no-deal Brexit scenario, China’s exports to the United Kingdom would rise under lower tariff rates than those used by the European Union
- The United States and Japan also benefit from lower tariffs, while EU nations would lose preferential access to the UK market, a United Nations study found
Topic | China economy
