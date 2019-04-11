The robbers took the cash as it was loaded onto an Austrian Airlines plane on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: EPA
Albania deploys army to guard capital’s Chinese-operated international airport after Hollywood-style heist on runway
- Armed men broke onto the runway of the Albanian capital’s airport and stole millions of euros destined for a bank in Vienna on an Austrian Airlines flight
- Government officials and Hong Kong-based China Everbright Limited, which runs the airport, spar over who was responsible for security
Topic | Crime
