Prime Minister Theresa May’s failure to get her EU divorce deal through Parliament in recent months has left her authority in tatters. Photo: AFP
Europe

A Brexit delay for Theresa May, but will she stay?

  • Many of May’s Conservative MPs are livid that Britain is now likely to take part in European Parliament elections next month
  • She has hinted she might voluntarily step down if she fails to get a Brexit deal through by June 30
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:25pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:25pm, 11 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Brexit supporters furious at their government’s failure to leave the EU on time are aiming to undermine the European Parliament following elections next month. File photo: AP
Europe

Why a Brexit delay could come back to bite Europe

  • EU leaders’ expected approval of a Brexit extension will put Britain in the paradoxical situation of having to take part in European Parliament elections on May 23
  • But some furious Brexit supporters are aiming to undermine the parliament after the elections
Topic |   Brexit
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Published: 11:46am, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:46pm, 10 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
