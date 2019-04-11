A police van parked outside Ecuador’s embassy in London after WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested on April 11, 2019. Photo: AP
Police arrest WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after years living at Ecuador embassy in UK
- Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno said his government withdrew Assange’s asylum status, citing international convention violations
- The activist’s fate will now be decided in a hearing at a London magistrates court
Topic | WikiLeaks
