Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI arrives in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on October 19, 2014. Photo: AP
Retired Pope Benedict blames Catholic Church’s child abuse scandal on 1960s sexual revolution and ‘homosexual cliques’ in ‘catastrophically irresponsible’ essay
- Piece published in Catholic News Agency and other conservative media also points to church laws that protected priests
- Analysis comes in conflict with efforts by Pope Francis to lead church out of sex abuse crisis
Topic | Pope Benedict XVI
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI arrives in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on October 19, 2014. Photo: AP
Franco Mulakkal, centre, has denied the allegations. Photo: AP
Bishop in India accused of raping nun faces life behind bars
- Franco Mulakkal was charged with raping the nun at a convent in Kerala state several times between 2014 and 2016
- He faces other charges including unlawful detention, unnatural sex and abuse of authority
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Franco Mulakkal, centre, has denied the allegations. Photo: AP