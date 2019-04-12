Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI arrives in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on October 19, 2014. Photo: AP
Europe

Retired Pope Benedict blames Catholic Church’s child abuse scandal on 1960s sexual revolution and ‘homosexual cliques’ in ‘catastrophically irresponsible’ essay

  • Piece published in Catholic News Agency and other conservative media also points to church laws that protected priests
  • Analysis comes in conflict with efforts by Pope Francis to lead church out of sex abuse crisis
Topic |   Pope Benedict XVI
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 3:28am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:28am, 12 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI arrives in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on October 19, 2014. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Franco Mulakkal, centre, has denied the allegations. Photo: AP
South Asia

Bishop in India accused of raping nun faces life behind bars

  • Franco Mulakkal was charged with raping the nun at a convent in Kerala state several times between 2014 and 2016
  • He faces other charges including unlawful detention, unnatural sex and abuse of authority
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 9:38pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:00pm, 9 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Franco Mulakkal, centre, has denied the allegations. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.