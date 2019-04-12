Protestor flags fly opposite the Houses of Parliament in London on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Photo: AP
Britain stands down army of 6,000 no-deal Brexit staff – after spending close to US$2 billion
- 4,500 were new recruits with no clear role now that Article 50 has been extended to October 31
- Labour Party’s Hilary Benn calls this a ‘costly price’ to pay for Theresa May’s insistence on keeping no-deal departure from EU on the table
A Brexit delay for Theresa May, but will she stay?
- Many of May’s Conservative MPs are livid that Britain is now likely to take part in European Parliament elections next month
- May has hinted she might voluntarily step down if she fails to get a Brexit deal through by June 30
