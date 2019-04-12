Channels

Protestor flags fly opposite the Houses of Parliament in London on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Photo: AP
Europe

Britain stands down army of 6,000 no-deal Brexit staff – after spending close to US$2 billion

  • 4,500 were new recruits with no clear role now that Article 50 has been extended to October 31
  • Labour Party’s Hilary Benn calls this a ‘costly price’ to pay for Theresa May’s insistence on keeping no-deal departure from EU on the table
Topic |   Brexit
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 6:41am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:41am, 12 Apr, 2019

Prime Minister Theresa May’s failure to get her EU divorce deal through Parliament in recent months has left her authority in tatters. Photo: AFP
Europe

A Brexit delay for Theresa May, but will she stay?

  • Many of May’s Conservative MPs are livid that Britain is now likely to take part in European Parliament elections next month
  • May has hinted she might voluntarily step down if she fails to get a Brexit deal through by June 30
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:25pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:24pm, 11 Apr, 2019

