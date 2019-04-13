Julian Assange supporters outside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on April 5, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘This nightmare is over’: ex-neighbours relieved as ‘Julian Assange circus’ finally ends after seven years with WikiLeak founder’s arrest
- Constant presence of police and demonstrators upset those living near Ecuadorean embassy in London
- Some say sales and rental prices for houses in area went down because of Assange

Julian Assange arrives at a London court after his arrest on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Julian Assange’s seven-year stay in Ecuador’s embassy marked by erratic behaviour that included skateboarding at night
- Ecuador spent almost US$1 million a year to protect ‘spoiled brat’
