This is the view of the Ukrainian embassy in London after the ambassador’s car was rammed by another vehicle on Saturday, leading to police firing on the suspect. Photo: Reuters
London police fire on car after it rams Ukrainian ambassador’s vehicle
- The Ukraine embassy said its ambassador’s official car, which was parked, was rammed twice before police arrived. No embassy staff were hurt
- Firearms and stun guns were used to stop and detain a suspect, who did not appear to be injured. Police said the incident is not related to terrorism
Volodymyr Zelenskiy, comedian and presidential candidate. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine election: comedian Volodymyr Zelensky favourite to beat billionaire President Poroshenko in April 21 run-off
- The strong showing for the comedian with no political experience reflects the public longing for a fresh leader who has no links to the corruption-ridden Ukrainian political elite
- A run-off between the top two candidates in the race will take place on April 21
