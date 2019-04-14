Channels

This is the view of the Ukrainian embassy in London after the ambassador’s car was rammed by another vehicle on Saturday, leading to police firing on the suspect. Photo: Reuters
Europe

London police fire on car after it rams Ukrainian ambassador’s vehicle

  • The Ukraine embassy said its ambassador’s official car, which was parked, was rammed twice before police arrived. No embassy staff were hurt
  • Firearms and stun guns were used to stop and detain a suspect, who did not appear to be injured. Police said the incident is not related to terrorism
Topic |   Britain
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 12:34am, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:37am, 14 Apr, 2019

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, comedian and presidential candidate. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

Ukraine election: comedian Volodymyr Zelensky favourite to beat billionaire President Poroshenko in April 21 run-off

  • The strong showing for the comedian with no political experience reflects the public longing for a fresh leader who has no links to the corruption-ridden Ukrainian political elite
  • A run-off between the top two candidates in the race will take place on April 21
Topic |   Ukraine
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 8:43pm, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:32pm, 1 Apr, 2019

