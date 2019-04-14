Protesters from the “Gilets Jaunes” (Yellow Vests) movement clash with French riot police in Toulouse, France, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Police clash with up protesters as up to 6,000 Yellow Vests protest against President Emmanuel Macron for the 22nd Saturday in a row
- The clashes occurred in the French city of Toulouse, even as Macron prepared a series of policy announcements aimed at quelling the anti-government protests
- Some 5,000-6,000 protesters had gathered on the Allee Jean Jaures, an avenue in the city centre, and on nearby streets; in total 31,000 protested across France
“Yellow Vest” protesters clash with riot police at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Photo: Xinhua
French army to be called in to guard public buildings as police tackle yet more ‘yellow vest’ protests
- Country prepares for more violence after more than 5,000 police officers struggled to control hundreds of protesters last weekend
