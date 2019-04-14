Comedian Ian Cognito – real name Paul Barbieri – died onstage in the UK on Thursday. Jimmy Carr and Matt Lucas were among those who paid homage to him. Photo: Handout
UK stand-up comedian Ian Cognito dies onstage during show, prompting eulogies from Jimmy Carr and Matt Lucas
- The 60-year-old, real name Paul Barbieri, had joked about having a stroke before sitting down onstage and dying
- Jimmy Carr called his death ‘commitment to comedy’ and recalled how Cognito’s ‘kindness’ in helping him when he started out as a stand-up
Topic | Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskiy, comedian and presidential candidate. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine election: comedian Volodymyr Zelensky favourite to beat billionaire President Poroshenko in April 21 run-off
- The strong showing for the comedian with no political experience reflects the public longing for a fresh leader who has no links to the corruption-ridden Ukrainian political elite
- A run-off between the top two candidates in the race will take place on April 21
Topic | Ukraine
