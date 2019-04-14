Channels

SCMP
Comedian Ian Cognito – real name Paul Barbieri – died onstage in the UK on Thursday. Jimmy Carr and Matt Lucas were among those who paid homage to him. Photo: Handout
Europe

UK stand-up comedian Ian Cognito dies onstage during show, prompting eulogies from Jimmy Carr and Matt Lucas

  • The 60-year-old, real name Paul Barbieri, had joked about having a stroke before sitting down onstage and dying
  • Jimmy Carr called his death ‘commitment to comedy’ and recalled how Cognito’s ‘kindness’ in helping him when he started out as a stand-up
Topic |   Britain
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:40am, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:41am, 14 Apr, 2019

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, comedian and presidential candidate. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

Ukraine election: comedian Volodymyr Zelensky favourite to beat billionaire President Poroshenko in April 21 run-off

  • The strong showing for the comedian with no political experience reflects the public longing for a fresh leader who has no links to the corruption-ridden Ukrainian political elite
  • A run-off between the top two candidates in the race will take place on April 21
Topic |   Ukraine
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 8:43pm, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:32pm, 1 Apr, 2019

