French president Emmanuel Macron. Photo: AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron to unveil new ‘concrete’ measures to allay ‘yellow vest’ anger
- Televised address comes after more than 10,000 debates on the topic have been held in France
Protesters from the “Gilets Jaunes” (Yellow Vests) movement clash with French riot police in Toulouse, France, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Police clash with up protesters as up to 6,000 Yellow Vests protest against President Emmanuel Macron for the 22nd Saturday in a row
- The clashes occurred in the French city of Toulouse, even as Macron prepared a series of policy announcements aimed at quelling the anti-government protests
- Some 5,000-6,000 protesters had gathered on the Allee Jean Jaures, an avenue in the city centre, and on nearby streets; in total 31,000 protested across France
