Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

French president Emmanuel Macron. Photo: AFP
Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron to unveil new ‘concrete’ measures to allay ‘yellow vest’ anger

  • Televised address comes after more than 10,000 debates on the topic have been held in France
Topic |   Emmanuel Macron
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:56am, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:56am, 15 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

French president Emmanuel Macron. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters from the “Gilets Jaunes” (Yellow Vests) movement clash with French riot police in Toulouse, France, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

Police clash with up protesters as up to 6,000 Yellow Vests protest against President Emmanuel Macron for the 22nd Saturday in a row

  • The clashes occurred in the French city of Toulouse, even as Macron prepared a series of policy announcements aimed at quelling the anti-government protests
  • Some 5,000-6,000 protesters had gathered on the Allee Jean Jaures, an avenue in the city centre, and on nearby streets; in total 31,000 protested across France
Topic |   France
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:03am, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:03am, 14 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters from the “Gilets Jaunes” (Yellow Vests) movement clash with French riot police in Toulouse, France, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.