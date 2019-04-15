Chairman of the Finnish Social Democratic Party Antti Rinne (C) his wife Heta Ravolainen-Rinne (l.) and Party Secretary Antton Rönnholm (2R) at their election party in Helsinki, Finland. Photo: AFP
Finnish Social Democrats declare razor-thin election win over far-right Finns Party
- Social Democratic Party, led by Antti Rinne, wins by just 0.2 per cent
Topic | European Union
Advance votes for the Finnish parliamentary elections are counted on April 14 at a polling station in Helsinki. Photo: AFP
Voting begins in Finland's 'anti-austerity election'
- A record 1.5 million Finns, over a third of the electorate, have already cast their ballots during a week of advance voting this month
- Voting is taking place amid widespread opposition to spending cut. The far-right is predicted to make large gains
Topic | Nordic nations
