Chairman of the Finnish Social Democratic Party Antti Rinne (C) his wife Heta Ravolainen-Rinne (l.) and Party Secretary Antton Rönnholm (2R) at their election party in Helsinki, Finland. Photo: AFP
Europe

Finnish Social Democrats declare razor-thin election win over far-right Finns Party

  • Social Democratic Party, led by Antti Rinne, wins by just 0.2 per cent
Topic |   European Union
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:31am, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:31am, 15 Apr, 2019

Advance votes for the Finnish parliamentary elections are counted on April 14 at a polling station in Helsinki. Photo: AFP
Europe

Voting begins in Finland's 'anti-austerity election'

  • A record 1.5 million Finns, over a third of the electorate, have already cast their ballots during a week of advance voting this month
  • Voting is taking place amid widespread opposition to spending cut. The far-right is predicted to make large gains
Topic |   Nordic nations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:03pm, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:48pm, 14 Apr, 2019

Advance votes for the Finnish parliamentary elections are counted on April 14 at a polling station in Helsinki. Photo: AFP
