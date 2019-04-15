Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the House of Commons in London. Photo: AFP
Europe

British Prime Minister Theresa May under fire from fellow Tories as hunt for Brexit compromise rumbles on

  • Divisions show in both the Conservatives and Labour, with leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn also under pressure
Topic |   Brexit
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 6:53am, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:53am, 15 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the House of Commons in London. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protestor flags fly opposite the Houses of Parliament in London on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Photo: AP
Europe

Britain stands down army of 6,000 no-deal Brexit staff – after spending close to US$2 billion

  • 4,500 were new recruits with no clear role now that Article 50 has been extended to October 31
  • Labour Party’s Hilary Benn calls this a ‘costly price’ to pay for Theresa May’s insistence on keeping no-deal departure from EU on the table
Topic |   Brexit
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 6:41am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:45pm, 12 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protestor flags fly opposite the Houses of Parliament in London on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.