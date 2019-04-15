Channels

A demonstrator shouts during a protest near Parliament in London, Friday, April 12. Photo: AP Photo
Europe

Climate change protesters threaten to block central London roads for days in bid to to compel government to take action

  • Protesters plan to block traffic at Marble Arch, Oxford Circus, Waterloo Bridge, Parliament Square and Piccadilly Circus
Topic |   Climate change
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:11pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:11pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Young girls hold banners and signs as they take part in the ‘March of The Century’ to demand answers to climate change. Photo: AFP
Europe

‘There is no planet B’: Paris rally against climate change draws estimated 45,000 people

  • Campaigners accused the French government of ‘inaction’ when dealing with global warming and climate change
  • March coincided with ‘yellow vest’ riots in the city
Topic |   Climate change
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:02am, 17 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:02am, 17 Mar, 2019

