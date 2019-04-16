The spire of Notre Dame Cathedral collapses as the cathedral is engulfed in flames on Monday, April 15, 2019. Photo: AFP
‘Terrible fire’ breaks out at Paris’ historic Notre Dame Cathedral as roof is ‘gutted’ and spire collapses
- Firefighters clear area around landmark in French capital as flames leap from bell towers
- Workers scrambling ‘to save all the artworks that can be saved’
