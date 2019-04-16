Jan Karbaat’s clinic was closed down by the government in 2009.
Dutch fertility doctor Jan Karbaat secretly used his own sperm to father 49 children – and DNA tests may reveal even more
- Publicity surrounding case means extended family may grow even larger as more people seek to check their DNA against Karbaat’s.
- Case, which has riveted the Netherlands, highlights culture of silence around sperm and egg donations in earlier decades
Topic | The Netherlands
Jan Karbaat’s clinic was closed down by the government in 2009.