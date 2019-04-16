This photo provided on Tuesday April 16, 2019 by the Paris Fire Brigade shows fire fighters working at the burning Notre Dame cathedral. Photo: BSPP via AP
Notre Dame blaze fully extinguished, experts say landmark’s age and design fuelled fire and narrow streets nearby foiled firefighters
- Authorities are analysing their response to the fire that tore through the more than 850-year-old cathedral
The spire of Notre Dame Cathedral collapses as the cathedral is engulfed in flames on Monday, April 15, 2019. Photo: AFP
Firefighters save Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral after massive blaze guts roof, burns down spire
- Main towers of the building saved after hours-long battle with flames, Paris fire chief Jean-Claude Gallet said
- One firefighter injured, no civilian casualties reported
