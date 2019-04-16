Police tape reading “do not pass” is pictured in front of the towers of a skyscraper housing embassies, after a bomb threat in Madrid. Photo: Reuters
Madrid skyscraper that houses British, Dutch, Australian and Canadian embassies evacuated after false bomb threat
- Spanish police say that the 57-storey Torrespacio office tower was evacuated by the buildings own security personnel
