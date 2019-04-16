Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A policeman directs a van with a ‘Free Speech’ placard and the images of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and whistle-blower Chelsea Manning on its side, near the Ecuadorian Embassy, in London. Photo: AP
Europe

European Parliament overwhelmingly backs rules to protect whistle-blowers in wake of corporate scandals

  • Parliament backs rules to boost the fight against fraud, corruption, corporate tax avoidance and damage to people’s health and the environment
Topic |   European Union
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:33pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:44pm, 16 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A policeman directs a van with a ‘Free Speech’ placard and the images of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and whistle-blower Chelsea Manning on its side, near the Ecuadorian Embassy, in London. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.