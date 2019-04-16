Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

This photo taken on Monday April 15, 2019 shows Notre Dame cathedral burning in Paris. Photo: AP Photo
Europe

Billionaire donors and businesses pledge nearly US$790 million to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral after devastating fire

  • Blaze a Paris landmark inspires huge outpouring of financial support to help restore building
Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:23pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:01am, 17 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

This photo taken on Monday April 15, 2019 shows Notre Dame cathedral burning in Paris. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
The fire that engulfed and destroyed the roof and brought the landmark spire down was accompanied by a collective sadness that swept social media and prompted the world’s leaders to offer their condolences. Photo: AFP
SCMP Editorial
Opinion

Opinion

Editorial by SCMP Editorial

Notre Dame must rise from the ashes

  • Flames that engulfed the historic Paris landmark have not only prompted a collective sadness, but also a global urge to repair the damage and let the cathedral flourish again
SCMP Editorial

SCMP Editorial  

Published: 9:23pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:33pm, 16 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The fire that engulfed and destroyed the roof and brought the landmark spire down was accompanied by a collective sadness that swept social media and prompted the world’s leaders to offer their condolences. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.