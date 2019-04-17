Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg delivers a speech during a meeting with the environment committee of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Forget Brexit and focus on climate change, Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg tells EU leaders
- Referring to Monday’s Notre Dame fire, she calls for ‘cathedral thinking’ to tackle environmental challenges
- Ten-minute speech is interrupted by frequent applause and ends with 30-second standing ovation
Topic | Climate change
A demonstrator shouts during a protest near Parliament in London, Friday, April 12. Photo: AP Photo
Climate change protesters threaten to block central London roads for days in bid to to compel government to take action
- Protesters plan to block traffic at Marble Arch, Oxford Circus, Waterloo Bridge, Parliament Square and Piccadilly Circus
