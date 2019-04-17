Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg delivers a speech during a meeting with the environment committee of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Forget Brexit and focus on climate change, Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg tells EU leaders

  • Referring to Monday’s Notre Dame fire, she calls for ‘cathedral thinking’ to tackle environmental challenges
  • Ten-minute speech is interrupted by frequent applause and ends with 30-second standing ovation
Topic |   Climate change
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 2:07am, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:56am, 17 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg delivers a speech during a meeting with the environment committee of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A demonstrator shouts during a protest near Parliament in London, Friday, April 12. Photo: AP Photo
Europe

Climate change protesters threaten to block central London roads for days in bid to to compel government to take action

  • Protesters plan to block traffic at Marble Arch, Oxford Circus, Waterloo Bridge, Parliament Square and Piccadilly Circus
Topic |   Climate change
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:11pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:11pm, 15 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A demonstrator shouts during a protest near Parliament in London, Friday, April 12. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.