French President Emmanuel Macron sits at his desk after addressing the French nation on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, following a massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral. Photo: EPA-EFE
French President Emmanuel Macron vows to rebuild Notre Dame cathedral within five years
- ‘We will rebuild Notre Dame even more beautifully,’ Macron says in television address to nation after massive fire devastates Paris landmark
- Donors have pledged hundreds of millions of dollars for the reconstruction, but it is unclear what the total cost of the work will be
This photo provided on Tuesday April 16, 2019 by the Paris Fire Brigade shows fire fighters working at the burning Notre Dame cathedral. Photo: BSPP via AP
Notre Dame blaze fully extinguished, experts say landmark’s age and design fuelled fire and narrow streets nearby foiled firefighters
- Authorities are analysing their response to the fire that tore through the more than 850-year-old cathedral
