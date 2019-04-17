Channels

French President Emmanuel Macron sits at his desk after addressing the French nation on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, following a massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron vows to rebuild Notre Dame cathedral within five years

  • ‘We will rebuild Notre Dame even more beautifully,’ Macron says in television address to nation after massive fire devastates Paris landmark
  • Donors have pledged hundreds of millions of dollars for the reconstruction, but it is unclear what the total cost of the work will be
Topic |   France
SCMP

Agence France-Presse  

Associated Press  

Published: 3:00am, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:00am, 17 Apr, 2019

French President Emmanuel Macron sits at his desk after addressing the French nation on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, following a massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral. Photo: EPA-EFE
This photo provided on Tuesday April 16, 2019 by the Paris Fire Brigade shows fire fighters working at the burning Notre Dame cathedral. Photo: BSPP via AP
Europe

Notre Dame blaze fully extinguished, experts say landmark’s age and design fuelled fire and narrow streets nearby foiled firefighters

  • Authorities are analysing their response to the fire that tore through the more than 850-year-old cathedral
Topic |   France
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:46pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:32pm, 16 Apr, 2019

This photo provided on Tuesday April 16, 2019 by the Paris Fire Brigade shows fire fighters working at the burning Notre Dame cathedral. Photo: BSPP via AP
