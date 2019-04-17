Channels

A hole is seen in the dome inside the damaged Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Photo: AP
Europe

Craftsmen built Notre Dame, now it’s up to hi-tech robots and Chinese drones to save it. How will they pull it off?

  • Some of the technology to be used to restore the cathedral has already been on display including China-made drones equipped with HD cameras
  • The rebuilding effort is likely to draw upon expertise gleaned from disasters like the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in Japan and the Brazilian National Museum fire
Topic |   France
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 9:38am, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:38am, 17 Apr, 2019

A hole is seen in the dome inside the damaged Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Photo: AP
This photo provided on Tuesday April 16, 2019 by the Paris Fire Brigade shows fire fighters working at the burning Notre Dame cathedral. Photo: BSPP via AP
Europe

Notre Dame blaze fully extinguished, experts say landmark’s age and design fuelled fire and narrow streets nearby foiled firefighters

  • Authorities are analysing their response to the fire that tore through the more than 850-year-old cathedral
Topic |   France
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:46pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:32pm, 16 Apr, 2019

This photo provided on Tuesday April 16, 2019 by the Paris Fire Brigade shows fire fighters working at the burning Notre Dame cathedral. Photo: BSPP via AP
