A hole is seen in the dome inside the damaged Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Photo: AP
Craftsmen built Notre Dame, now it’s up to hi-tech robots and Chinese drones to save it. How will they pull it off?
- Some of the technology to be used to restore the cathedral has already been on display including China-made drones equipped with HD cameras
- The rebuilding effort is likely to draw upon expertise gleaned from disasters like the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in Japan and the Brazilian National Museum fire
This photo provided on Tuesday April 16, 2019 by the Paris Fire Brigade shows fire fighters working at the burning Notre Dame cathedral. Photo: BSPP via AP
Notre Dame blaze fully extinguished, experts say landmark’s age and design fuelled fire and narrow streets nearby foiled firefighters
- Authorities are analysing their response to the fire that tore through the more than 850-year-old cathedral
