WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at the Westminster Magistrates Court, after he was arrested in London. Photo: Reuters
Ecuador President Moreno slams Julian Assange, says he hosted hackers at embassy during seven-year stay
- Swedish programmer Ola Bini, who is in custody in Ecuador, was one of those who visited and during his stays hacked mobile phones and online accounts belonging to both private citizens and government
