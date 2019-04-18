The Parthenon temple after a rainstorm in Athens on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Lightning strikes Acropolis in Greece, injuring four but leaving site intact
- Impact shattered glass windows in two nearby guard booths
- Two guards inside and two visitors were taken to hospital with slight cuts
