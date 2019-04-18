Channels

Firefighters help victims of a tourist bus that crashed on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 on the Portuguese island of Madeira. Photo: AFP
Europe

At least 28 killed, 22 injured in Madeira as tour bus overturns

  • Tourists on board were all German, but some pedestrians may have been hit
  • Incident happened in residential area in coastal Portuguese town of Canico
Topic |   Tourism
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:25am, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:36am, 18 Apr, 2019

Firefighters help victims of a tourist bus that crashed on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 on the Portuguese island of Madeira. Photo: AFP
Aircraft collision at Lukla airport in Solukhumbu, Nepal. Photo: Xinhua
South Asia

Three dead in Nepal as plane crashes into helicopter mid-take off at treacherous Everest ‘gateway’ airport

  • Twin Otter aircraft hit the other aircraft at Tenzing Hillary Airport at Lukla
  • The dead included two security guards who were near the helicopter. The pilot of the plane was among three people injured
Topic |   Nepal
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 9:13am, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:13am, 15 Apr, 2019

Aircraft collision at Lukla airport in Solukhumbu, Nepal. Photo: Xinhua
