Firefighters help victims of a tourist bus that crashed on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 on the Portuguese island of Madeira. Photo: AFP
At least 28 killed, 22 injured in Madeira as tour bus overturns
- Tourists on board were all German, but some pedestrians may have been hit
- Incident happened in residential area in coastal Portuguese town of Canico
Topic | Tourism
Aircraft collision at Lukla airport in Solukhumbu, Nepal. Photo: Xinhua
Three dead in Nepal as plane crashes into helicopter mid-take off at treacherous Everest ‘gateway’ airport
- Twin Otter aircraft hit the other aircraft at Tenzing Hillary Airport at Lukla
- The dead included two security guards who were near the helicopter. The pilot of the plane was among three people injured
Topic | Nepal
