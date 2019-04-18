Channels

A bouquet of flowers is seen in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. Photo: Xinhua
Europe

France warns scammers are preying on Notre Dame donors after tragic fire

  • French President Macron has vowed to rebuild the cathedral, with the cause already attracting millions in donations
Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:18am, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:18am, 18 Apr, 2019

A bouquet of flowers is seen in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. Photo: Xinhua
Debris inside Notre Dame in Paris on Tuesday, the day after a devastating fire. Photo: AP
Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron vows to rebuild fire-ravaged Notre Dame ‘even more beautifully’ within five years

  • Macron promises to rebuilt the ravaged cathedral in televised address to nation after massive blaze devastates the Paris landmark
  • Donors have pledged hundreds of millions of dollars for the reconstruction, but it is unclear what the total cost of the work will be
Topic |   France
SCMP

Reuters  

Agence France-Presse  

Associated Press  

Published: 3:00am, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:43am, 17 Apr, 2019

Debris inside Notre Dame in Paris on Tuesday, the day after a devastating fire. Photo: AP
